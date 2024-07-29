Consumer companies rose amid optimism about interest rates and demand.

McDonald's shares rose after the fast-food chain said recently launched $5 meals were a hit, even as it logged its first contraction in quarterly same-store sales since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

"That revenue miss might serve almost as a microcosm of the issues we're feeling in the economy today," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"It seems to me there's a bifurcated economy...those impacted by stock gains are probably not feeling the pinch of inflation as much as those of lower socioeconomic status, who are feeling most of that pain," Joyce said.

Joyce noted that other deep discounters such as Dollar Tree have struggled this year. "Maybe we're starting to see a little larger crack in the system than what it may feel like to you and me," said Joyce.

