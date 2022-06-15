Consumer Cos Rally After Fed Hint on Rate Policy -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rallied after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that more rate increases on the scale of Wednesday's may not be necessary.

The Fed raised interest rates by a shocking three-quarters of a percentage point, the most drastic increase since 1994. In a press conference following the move, Fed Chairman Powell noted that demand for labor remained high, even as workers remained hard to find.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in May from the previous month, the Commerce Department said. That was the first decline in month-over-month retail spending this year.

"The decline in retail sales, driven by a fall in auto sales, confirms our view that the average U.S. consumer is pivoting from spending on durable goods to more spending on services, especially travel-related services," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Fast-food chain McDonald's has agreed to pay roughly $1.3 billion in fines and back taxes to settle a tax dispute in France, where it faced a long-running probe into whether it properly declared all its activity.

Lego said it would spend $1 billion to build a new factory in the U.S. as the world's largest toy maker looks to serve growing demand for its bricks in the region.

Home builder confidence fell for the sixth consecutive month, according to an industry index, reflecting a pessimistic outlook in light of climbing interest and mortgage rates, as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate looked set to top 6%.

