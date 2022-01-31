Consumer Cos Rally As Meme Stocks Rebound -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as traders rotated back into some of the stocks most beaten down in the January selloff on the last trading session of the month.

Meme stocks such as video-game store chain GameStop and movie-theatre chain AMC Entertainment surged after being in free fall for much of the month.

Shares of casino operator Macau Legend Development plunged after reports that its chief executive officer was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of money laundering and illegal gambling including the operation of online casinos.

