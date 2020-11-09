Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Rally On Vaccine Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine gave new life to travel, restaurant and hospitality shares.

The US Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of the largest air carriers, rose by more than 15%. "We know neither the timing to broad availability of a vaccine nor the expected duration of protection," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

"However, sales and earnings estimates have already been on the rise, and even an incremental uptick in 'normal' consumer behavior is likely to have profound implications."

Hoteliers and cruiselines, whose businesses were also devastated by the pandemic were also among the biggest gainers.

"Notable beneficiaries include a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and leisure space players," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. The strategists singled out Las Vegas casino operator Caesars Entertainment, casual-food chain company Brinker International, discount retailer TJX and others.

Among consumer staples companies, the Jefferies strategists named Coca-Cola among the likely beneficiaries because of its extensive business supplying restaurants.

On the flip side, shares of bleach maker Clorox, an investor favorite during the depths of the pandemic, fell sharply.

Beyond Meat shares initially surged after reports that McDonald's would launch a McPlant veggie burger, stemming from a partnership with the "fake meat" maker. Beyond Meat gave back those gains ahead of its earnings report, due after the bell.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -4.05% 150.5 Delayed Quote.107.49%
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 10.09% 50.07 Delayed Quote.8.29%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 141.875 End-of-day quote.-5.25%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 111.9 End-of-day quote.-12.87%
THE CLOROX COMPANY -10.62% 194.91 Delayed Quote.42.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pArgentina to seek new extended IMF facility to replace failed program, says Guzman
RE
05:45pBehind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
RE
05:44pUtilities Up As Investors See Biden Support For Renewable-Energy Spending -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:42pCommunications Services Mixed As Disney Rallies, Netflix Falls On Vaccine Update - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down Amid Rotation Into Retail, Energy Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pGRAPHIC : Tracking the vaccine race
RE
05:38pFed's Mester says all emergency lending facilities should be extended
RE
05:37pFed's Kaplan sees downside risk from virus resurgence
RE
05:37pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:36pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
3S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
5MODERNA, INC. : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group