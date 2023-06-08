Consumer companies rose sharply as traders rotated back into Amazon.com and other 2023 stock-market leaders.

The SPDR Select Sector Consumer Discretionary exchange-traded fund, which tracks the consumer-discretionary industry group of the S&P 500, is up about 25% for the year to date, trailing only the technology sector.

GameStop shares fell sharply after the videogame-store chain abruptly dismissed its chief executive, Matt Furlong, without giving a reason.

Ryan Cohen, GameStop's largest shareholder and board chair, took control of the company as executive chairman.

The Supreme Court said Brown-Forman the distiller of Jack Daniel's whiskey could pursue a trademark claim against the maker of dog toy Bad Spaniels, which uses a parodic version of the distiller's packaging.

