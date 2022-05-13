Consumer Cos Rebound on Hopes of Inflation Peak -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies recovered some of their recent losses, amid hopes that the worst of inflationary pressures had passed.

The Consumer Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the consumer industry group of the S&P 500, rose 3.9% but remains 28% lower for the year to date.

"The PPI and CPI, which were important this week, did indicate that, at least at the margin, we are beginning to see the inflation numbers ease just a bit," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"We can't call it a victory yet, we can't declare a peak, but, nonetheless, it looks as if perhaps we've plateaued."

The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a 10-year low of 59.1 in May from a final April reading of 65.2, reflecting the toll that rising prices have taken on confidence.

Hopes that Covid-19 lockdowns in China would soon be eased bolstered the price of casinos that have major locations in Macau. Shares of Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and Melco Resorts all rose sharply.

