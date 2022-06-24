Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Consumer Cos Recoup Some Losses on Hopes of Inflation Peak -- Consumer Roundup

06/24/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rallied, recouping some of their recent losses amid hopes that inflation is peaking.

The final estimate of the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan came in at 50.0 in June, its lowest-ever level, and down from 58.4 in May.

One positive factor, according to one strategist, was a slight moderation in the inflation expectations component of the report. "For the market, any suggestion that the slowdown will impact inflation and at least have it plateau is a positive," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"Then you can argue the (Federal Reserve) is well on its way to doing its job and perhaps doesn't have to be as aggressive as originally thought to rein in inflationary pressures."

Shares of CarMax rallied after the used-car dealer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street targets. The report mitigated concerns that CarMax and other secondhand car sellers were struggling to pass on the increased costs of used cars to consumers.

In a good sign for the postpandemic revival of the travel industry, shares of Carnival rose after the cruise line posted robust second-quarter growth. Carnival added 10%, but remains down by roughly half for the year to date.

H&M closed its flagship store in Shanghai this week, the first store it opened in the country 15 years ago, a move that follows the city's strict Covid-19 lockdown and that comes a little more than a year after a consumer boycott of the Swedish fashion brand in China. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1708ET

