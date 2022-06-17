Consumer Cos Recoup Some Recent Losses -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies recouped some of their recent losses, as traders weighed the odds of a major recession.

Inflation has dented consumer confidence, according to recent surveys. The housing market looks set to correct after mortgage rates roughly doubled during the first six months of the year, strategists say.

The severity of a potential economic slowdown remains in doubt. Until recently, consumer spending growth has held up despite an increase in gasoline prices and losses on the stock market.

"Households are increasingly spending a larger share of their income, drawing down assets, or taking on debt to support spending, leading the saving rate to fall to 4.4% -- its lowest level since 2008 -- in April," said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Walmart became the latest retailer to say it is no longer carrying MyPillow products in stores, amid controversy about chief executive Mike Lindell's claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

