Consumer Cos Rise On Cyclical Demand -- Consumer Roundup

12/14/2020 | 05:09pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked up as investors sought out cyclical sectors that could benefit from a vaccine rollout.

Adidas said it was reviewing the future of Reebok and might sell the U.S. fitness brand, a business it had spent years trying to revamp and that could now fetch several billion dollars.

The Justice Department said it has reached a civil settlement with the United Auto Workers union, marking a major turning point in a multiyear corruption investigation that has sent several former labor leaders to prison.

Unilever said it would become the first major company to voluntarily give shareholders a vote on its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, seeking greater engagement with investors on climate issues.

Bed Bath & Beyond agreed to sell Cost Plus World Market, a "noncore" brand, to investment firm Kingswood Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 1.48% 287.5 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
KINGSWOOD ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 5.26% 2 End-of-day quote.28.21%
UNILEVER PLC -1.29% 4363 Delayed Quote.1.60%
