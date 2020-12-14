Consumer Cos Rise On Cyclical Demand -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked up as investors sought out cyclical sectors that could benefit from a vaccine rollout.

Adidas said it was reviewing the future of Reebok and might sell the U.S. fitness brand, a business it had spent years trying to revamp and that could now fetch several billion dollars.

The Justice Department said it has reached a civil settlement with the United Auto Workers union, marking a major turning point in a multiyear corruption investigation that has sent several former labor leaders to prison.

Unilever said it would become the first major company to voluntarily give shareholders a vote on its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, seeking greater engagement with investors on climate issues.

Bed Bath & Beyond agreed to sell Cost Plus World Market, a "noncore" brand, to investment firm Kingswood Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.

12-14-20