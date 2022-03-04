Consumer Cos Slide As Gasoline Prices Spike -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies tumbled as concerns about inflation offset a robust jobs report.

The price of gasoline topped $5 per gallon in California, and was set to rise nationwide.

The U.S. economy posted the strongest job growth in seven months in February as employers added 678,000 workers to payrolls and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since the pandemic, hitting 3.8%. Investors were not as well disposed to the strong data as usual, given the implications of a tight labor market for Federal Reserve policy.

