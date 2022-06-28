Log in
Consumer Cos Slide as Economic Optimism Nears Decade Low -- Consumer Roundup

06/28/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply after the Conference Board's survey of consumer confidence revealed economic optimism at a roughly 10-year low.

The board's expectations index, which measures consumers' short-term outlook about the labor market, business and income, reached a low of 66.4 in June from 73.7 the prior month, the lowest level since March 2013.

"Clearly, the Federal Reserve's more aggressive path towards curtailing inflationary pressures is affecting how consumers view the short-term economic landscape," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 20.4% in the year that ended in April, down from a 20.6% annual rate the prior month.

Analysts anticipate a chilling effect in U.S. housing markets from the abrupt spike in mortgage rates that resulted from the Fed's policy actions, with prices of some homes already falling in areas such as Miami Beach.

Rivals JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines jostled for last-minute support among Spirit Airlines shareholders ahead of their vote this week in what has become a hotly contested battle over the discount airline's hand.

Boston Beer shares fell after analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs said the end of a craze for the company's Hard Seltzer is taking its toll.

Dollar Tree said its finance chief is stepping down as part of a broader executive reshuffling following pressure from an activist investor.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1709ET

HOT NEWS