Consumer Cos Slide as Mortgage Rates Rise -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies tumbled as mortgage rates hit their highest level since 2009, jeopardizing the pandemic-era housing boom.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 5.27% from 5.1% a week earlier, housing-finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday. Rates are set to rise further, as benchmark Treasury yields rallied.

"Yesterday, it was all candy and roses, if you will," said JJ Kinahan, vice president and chief market strategist at online brokerage tastytrade.

"Today, it's: 'we have to raise these rates for a reason, and that reason hasn't gone away. We still have the inflation issue, and we still have the geopolitical issue...that hasn't resolved itself," said JJ Kinahan.

Online furniture seller Wayfair tumbled after it reported an almost 14% drop in quarterly revenue and replaced its chief financial officer.

SeaWorld Entertainment shares fell sharply after the theme-park company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter.

Kellogg was one of the rare gainers, after the cereal-maker posted a 15% increase in first-quarter earnings, saying it was able to pass price increases onto consumers. Kellogg also warned of worsening cost inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine, but investors bet consumer staples companies would be the best equipped to ride out an era of rising inflation and interest rates.

Similarly, Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch InBev said higher sales of premium beers generated better-than-expected earnings in the latest quarter, and its shares held up better than most.

