Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Slide as Mortgage Rates Rise -- Consumer Roundup

05/05/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies tumbled as mortgage rates hit their highest level since 2009, jeopardizing the pandemic-era housing boom.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 5.27% from 5.1% a week earlier, housing-finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday. Rates are set to rise further, as benchmark Treasury yields rallied.

"Yesterday, it was all candy and roses, if you will," said JJ Kinahan, vice president and chief market strategist at online brokerage tastytrade.

"Today, it's: 'we have to raise these rates for a reason, and that reason hasn't gone away. We still have the inflation issue, and we still have the geopolitical issue...that hasn't resolved itself," said JJ Kinahan.

Online furniture seller Wayfair tumbled after it reported an almost 14% drop in quarterly revenue and replaced its chief financial officer.

SeaWorld Entertainment shares fell sharply after the theme-park company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter.

Kellogg was one of the rare gainers, after the cereal-maker posted a 15% increase in first-quarter earnings, saying it was able to pass price increases onto consumers. Kellogg also warned of worsening cost inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine, but investors bet consumer staples companies would be the best equipped to ride out an era of rising inflation and interest rates.

Similarly, Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch InBev said higher sales of premium beers generated better-than-expected earnings in the latest quarter, and its shares held up better than most.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1713ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pFederal court orders bitmex cofounders to pay $30 million fine f…
RE
05:23pAir lease exec says planemakers could offer air lease discounts…
RE
05:21pSinn Fein eyes watershed win as polls close in N.Ireland
RE
05:20pUtilities Slip Amid Search for Inflation Hedges -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pAir lease exec says the aircraft destined for russia now placed…
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Higher Treasury Yields -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pMajor aircraft lessor Avolon says Boeing has 'lost its way'
RE
05:18pTech Down on Risk Appetite Reversal, Higher Treasury Yields -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pJOHN ROBERTS : U.S. Chief Justice Roberts calls abortion draft leak 'appalling'
RE
05:16pFinancials Down as Traders Digest Fed Policy Move -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

HOT NEWS