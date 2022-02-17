Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Slide on Flight from Risk -- Consumer Roundup

02/17/2022 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply, even as Walmart rallied, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred a flight from risk.

Shares of airlines, which are sensitive to the impact of war on routes and fuel prices, fell sharply.

"Meme" stocks such as Peloton Interactive fell sharply, even as the exercise-bike maker said it would launch a videogame that will be available on the screens of some bike users.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 last week from 225,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said.

Shares of Walmart rallied as the world's largest retailer by revenue said sales growth more than offset the impact of higher supply-chain and wage costs, labor shortages and rising prices.

Activist investment firm Alta Fox Capital Management is seeking to add directors to toymaker Hasbro's board and is pushing for a spinoff of its fast-growing unit housing games including Dungeons & Dragons. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -4.56% 30.59 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
WALMART INC. 4.01% 138.88 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pCommunications Services Down Sharply on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pMester says the fed doesn't have as much knowledge about the eff…
RE
05:32pMester says the fed's primary tool for adjusting policy will be…
RE
05:31pMester says fed balance sheet reduction will be happening as the…
RE
05:31pTech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pMester says wage gains are not keeping up with inflation for man…
RE
05:29pMester says fed will take action to keep inflation under control…
RE
05:27pMorgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022
RE
05:26pFed's mester says central bank is committed to getting inflation…
RE
05:26pFinancials Down Amid Global Market Volatility, Shifting Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
2Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
3Gold jumps, stocks slide on Ukraine tensions mount
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

HOT NEWS