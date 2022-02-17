Consumer Cos Slide on Flight from Risk -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell sharply, even as Walmart rallied, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred a flight from risk.

Shares of airlines, which are sensitive to the impact of war on routes and fuel prices, fell sharply.

"Meme" stocks such as Peloton Interactive fell sharply, even as the exercise-bike maker said it would launch a videogame that will be available on the screens of some bike users.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 last week from 225,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said.

Shares of Walmart rallied as the world's largest retailer by revenue said sales growth more than offset the impact of higher supply-chain and wage costs, labor shortages and rising prices.

Activist investment firm Alta Fox Capital Management is seeking to add directors to toymaker Hasbro's board and is pushing for a spinoff of its fast-growing unit housing games including Dungeons & Dragons.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1721ET