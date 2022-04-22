Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Slide on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup

04/22/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies slid amid fears that rising interest rates will slow the recovery.

There's a debate on Wall Street over whether the postpandemic snapback in demand for travel and other services will offset the deleterious impact on consumer confidence caused by inflation and higher borrowing rates.

Confidence among British consumers deteriorated for a fifth straight month in April, dropping to the lowest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis, reflecting pressures on household finances from inflation.

Shares of United Airlines rose after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan said the airline was "nowhere near the point of demand destruction as fares rise," suggesting that there was room to grow revenue even as fuel costs increased.

Kimberly-Clark shares surged after the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues boosted its sales-growth estimate for the year, and as it passed on some of the increases in costs for synthetic materials, pulp and energy to customers.

Gap shares tumbled, after the clothing retailer cut its fiscal first-quarter growth projection and announced the departure of the president and chief executive of its Old Navy business.

Bed Bath & Beyond is fielding interest from potential acquirers of its Buybuy Baby business after the retailer came under pressure from an activist investor to unload the unit.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1701ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09pUtilities Edge Lower On Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pCommunications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:07pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
05:07pU.S. Postal Service chief warns of inflation impact
RE
05:06pTech Down Amid Earnings Fears -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pS&P affirms UK's sovereign credit rating at 'AA/A-1+'
RE
05:04pFinancials Down as Rate Fears Spur Global Market Turmoil -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
05:02pConsumer Cos Slide on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Down Sharply on Retreat from Growth Areas -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
2FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
3SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
4For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
5BUA CEMENT : REPORT OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH APRIL 2022

HOT NEWS