Consumer Cos Slide on Rate Fears -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies slid amid fears that rising interest rates will slow the recovery.

There's a debate on Wall Street over whether the postpandemic snapback in demand for travel and other services will offset the deleterious impact on consumer confidence caused by inflation and higher borrowing rates.

Confidence among British consumers deteriorated for a fifth straight month in April, dropping to the lowest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis, reflecting pressures on household finances from inflation.

Shares of United Airlines rose after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan said the airline was "nowhere near the point of demand destruction as fares rise," suggesting that there was room to grow revenue even as fuel costs increased.

Kimberly-Clark shares surged after the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues boosted its sales-growth estimate for the year, and as it passed on some of the increases in costs for synthetic materials, pulp and energy to customers.

Gap shares tumbled, after the clothing retailer cut its fiscal first-quarter growth projection and announced the departure of the president and chief executive of its Old Navy business.

Bed Bath & Beyond is fielding interest from potential acquirers of its Buybuy Baby business after the retailer came under pressure from an activist investor to unload the unit.

