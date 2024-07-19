Consumer companies fell sharply amid nervousness about the rate outlook.

One strategist said the Federal Reserve could cut rates even sooner than the September move priced into the Fed funds futures market.

"Chairman Powell is increasingly invoking the maximum employment mandate rather than price stability, and that's suggestive of a Fed that could come in and cut rates if they feel the economic landscape is deteriorating, particularly the labor market, at a faster clip," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "They can do it at any time."

In a good sign for wealthy consumers' spending trends, credit-card provider American Express posted robust growth in revenue and earnings.

Starbucks shares rallied after The Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a sizable stake in the company.

Canada's retailers faced a further pullback in sales in recent months, yet another sign of the stresses consumers are under.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-24 1723ET