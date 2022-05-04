Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up After Fed Policy Statement -- Consumer Roundup

05/04/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rallied after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's aggressive rate policy could quell inflation without causing a major economic downturn.

"We have a good chance to have a soft or softish landing," said Mr. Powell.

Mr. Powell effectively pushed back against criticism that, "in essence, the Fed was too late," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. Mr. Powell "made it clear that the priority is to reduce inflation as quickly as possible," said Ms. Krosby.

He predicated that goal on the fact that average Americans were facing serious financial pressure from rising prices, particularly in food and energy, Ms. Krosby added.

Hotelier Marriott International's first-quarter sales jumped as the hotel giant said it saw the largest surge in global travel demand since the onset of the pandemic.

Private payrolls rose by 247,000 in April, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Tupperware Brands shares fell more than 30% after the direct-sales concern pulled its full-year financial targets and said an overall would take longer than expected.

The ISM Services Report on Business PMI fell to 57.1 in April from 58.3 in March, but remained firmly in expansion territory, as demarcated by the 50 level.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1744ET

HOT NEWS