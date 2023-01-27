Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

01/27/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rallied after another round of modest inflation data triggered hopes that the Federal Reserve will take a dovish turn with its policy statement Feb. 1.

The core PCE-price index, which excludes food and energy, rose 4.4% in December from a year earlier, its slowest pace since October 2021.

Bed Bath & Beyond's path to restructure its business in bankruptcy is narrowing, as the home-goods retailer struggles to find financial support to keep its operations funded and avoid liquidation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a positive sign for consumer spending, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index rose to 64.9 in January from 59.7 in December, slightly up from its mid-month reading of 64.6.

Pending home sales ended their six-month streak of declines in December. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1734ET

