Consumer companies rose as weaker-than-anticipated inflation data spurred hopes for discretionary spending.

The consumer-price index climbed 3% in June from a year earlier, the Labor Department said. "A relatively cool June CPI report still signalled that non-housing services inflation will likely require a weaker labor market to move appreciably closer to target-consistent levels," said economists at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients.

Domino's Pizza shares rallied after the pizza chain reversed a longstanding policy of declining to work with mobile delivery apps, striking a deal with Uber Technologies.

Shares of newly public Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava continued their recent run as many of the banks that underwrote the company's initial public offering gave the stock a buy rating.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-23 1740ET