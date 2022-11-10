Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up After Inflation Report -- Consumer Roundup

11/10/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rallied after a report of moderated inflation in October.

In one bad sign for the sector, apparel prices fell for the third time in four months, noted analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

"This perhaps reflects steeper discounts to offload excess inventories," said the Bank of America analysts, in a note to clients.

Juul Labs secured a cash infusion from some of its early investors to stave off bankruptcy but still plans to lay off about a third of employees worldwide.

Luxury shares rose after a strong round of earnings, as higher-end stores succeeded in passing on price increases.

Shares of Michael Kors and Versace owner Capri rallied after it posted third-quarter sales that surpassed Wall Street estimates. Ralph Lauren shares rose after surprisingly strong demand.

Eyewear concern Warby Parker rallied after it boosted its projection for 2022 growth.

Beyond Meat rallied after the latest earnings report from the maker of meat alternatives quelled fears about the potential for its products' mass appeal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1721ET

