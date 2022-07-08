Consumer Cos Up After Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly after jobs and home-price data.

The National Association of Realtors' housing-affordability index fell to 102.5 in May, the association said, the lowest level since the index fell to 100.5 in July 2006.

GameStop terminated its finance chief and is making job cuts as the videogame retailer, a popular "meme stock," pushes forward with turnaround plans.

Levi Strauss posted higher sales in the latest quarter, sidestepping for now inventory issues experienced by peers and a slowdown in consumer spending.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it would cut as many as about 2,000 flights from its schedule to help ease congestion at its main airport, the latest move by a European airline to rightsize summer operations amid an industry wide labor shortfall.

China's car sales rose almost 23% in June from a year earlier as production recovered in lockdown-hit Shanghai to meet pent-up demand and government cash incentives stimulated purchases in the world's biggest auto market.

Spirit Airlines will again postpone a shareholder vote on a merger with Frontier Group Holdings as the carrier holds deal talks with Frontier and rival suitor Jetblue Airways, the company said late Thursday.

