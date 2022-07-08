Log in
News: Latest News
Consumer Cos Up After Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

07/08/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly after jobs and home-price data.

The National Association of Realtors' housing-affordability index fell to 102.5 in May, the association said, the lowest level since the index fell to 100.5 in July 2006.

GameStop terminated its finance chief and is making job cuts as the videogame retailer, a popular "meme stock," pushes forward with turnaround plans.

Levi Strauss posted higher sales in the latest quarter, sidestepping for now inventory issues experienced by peers and a slowdown in consumer spending.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it would cut as many as about 2,000 flights from its schedule to help ease congestion at its main airport, the latest move by a European airline to rightsize summer operations amid an industry wide labor shortfall.

China's car sales rose almost 23% in June from a year earlier as production recovered in lockdown-hit Shanghai to meet pent-up demand and government cash incentives stimulated purchases in the world's biggest auto market.

Spirit Airlines will again postpone a shareholder vote on a merger with Frontier Group Holdings as the carrier holds deal talks with Frontier and rival suitor Jetblue Airways, the company said late Thursday. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1710ET

05:56pTwitter board confident in merger agreement and intends to…
RE
05:52pInvasion of giant African land snails puts Florida on offensive
RE
05:44pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.99% This Week to 98.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 2.28% to $1.0188 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.52% to $1.2035 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.65% to 136.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pElon musk says musk is terminating the merger agreement beca…
RE
05:35pDogecoin Lost 0.61% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 0.37% to $1242.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
HOT NEWS