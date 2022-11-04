Consumer Cos Up After Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies ticked up after mixed jobs data suggest inflationary pressures may be easing.

Sportswear giant Adidas, reeling from the implosion of a partnership with Kanye West, said it was in talks with Bjørn Gulden, the departing chief executive of rival Puma, about taking the reins at Adidas.

Chocolatier Hershey boosted its earnings projection for the year, as demand for its confectionaries rose despite higher prices.

Singapore Airlines swung to a profit in the first half of the fiscal year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1705ET