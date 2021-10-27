Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up After McDonald's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

10/27/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong earnings from one restaurant chain suggested consumers are digesting higher inflation, at least for now.

Fast food chain McDonald's said global same-store sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased 10.2% compared with the same period before the pandemic.

Shares of dressy clothes rental service Rent the Runway initially surged on its market debut, before sinking into the red amid concerns about demand in light of continued stay-at-home trends.

Luxury department-store operator Neiman Marcus Group privately reported quarterly earnings to bondholders, saying sales rose from 2019 levels at both its 44 physical stores and online.

Consumer sentiment in Germany is expected to strengthen in November, due to increasing propensity to consume and declining propensity to save, according to data from market-research group GfK released on Wednesday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1712ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, AppLovin, Gnereal Electric, M..
2Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
3Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Tem..
4Naked Brand Group Receives Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ M..
5BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices

HOT NEWS