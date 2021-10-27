Consumer Cos Up After McDonald's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong earnings from one restaurant chain suggested consumers are digesting higher inflation, at least for now.

Fast food chain McDonald's said global same-store sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased 10.2% compared with the same period before the pandemic.

Shares of dressy clothes rental service Rent the Runway initially surged on its market debut, before sinking into the red amid concerns about demand in light of continued stay-at-home trends.

Luxury department-store operator Neiman Marcus Group privately reported quarterly earnings to bondholders, saying sales rose from 2019 levels at both its 44 physical stores and online.

Consumer sentiment in Germany is expected to strengthen in November, due to increasing propensity to consume and declining propensity to save, according to data from market-research group GfK released on Wednesday.

