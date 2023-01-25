Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose after mixed earnings.

Kimberly-Clark shares fell after the consumer-products maker forecast lackluster 2023 growth, while hinting at a new product due out later this year related to its diaper business.

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs is in early-stage talks about an acquisition or another joint venture with Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco Group and Altria Group.

Philip Morris shares rose after analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs boosted their rating on the cigarette maker, saying its iQOS tobacco device was poised to gain market share.

