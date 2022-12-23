Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

12/23/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rose after mixed economic data.

Personal spending increased 0.1% in November from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday, marking a pullback from a robust 0.9% increase in October.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, showed a marked retreat on an annual basis.

Inflation expectations are easing, which could make consumers more apt to spend money on discretionary items.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 59.7 in December from 56.8 in November, slightly up from the 59.1 preliminary mid-month reading, boosted by moderated inflation.

New home sales rose 5.8% in November on month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000.

Airlines cancelled over 4,000 more flights on Friday as a severe winter storm battered the Midwest and the East Coast.

Discounter Target was among the large retailers who shut down some major distribution centers and stores in the interest of shopper and worker safety.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1720ET

