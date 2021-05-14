Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after mixed retail-sales data.

Retail sales were unchanged last month from March, the Commerce Department reported. Spending in March was bolstered by government-stimulus checks reaching many households, and economists said the fact that April sales kept pace was a good sign for consumer spending rates.

Coca-Cola said it would discontinue its Coca-Cola Energy product, one of its attempts to break into the fast-growing beverage category that is dominated by Red Bull and Monster Beverage.

