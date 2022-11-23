Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up After New Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

11/23/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply after surprisingly strong home-sales data.

New-home sales rose 7.5% in October from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000, the Commerce Department said.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index decreased to 56.8 in November from 59.9 in October, its lowest level since July.

"Inflation expectations in the year ahead declined, driven by a moderation in consumer prices and an expectation that the Fed will ultimately be successful in its fight against runaway inflation," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for brokerage LPL Financial.

Online traffic for retailers is increasing as the holiday shopping season nears, said analysts at brokerage Evercore, as reported earlier.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.23% 0.67315 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.36% 1.20532 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7484 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.83% 1.0395 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
EVERCORE INC. 1.49% 112.92 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. -2.34% 226.15 Delayed Quote.44.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.39% 0.62411 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
