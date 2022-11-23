Consumer Cos Up After New Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply after surprisingly strong home-sales data.

New-home sales rose 7.5% in October from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000, the Commerce Department said.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index decreased to 56.8 in November from 59.9 in October, its lowest level since July.

"Inflation expectations in the year ahead declined, driven by a moderation in consumer prices and an expectation that the Fed will ultimately be successful in its fight against runaway inflation," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for brokerage LPL Financial.

Online traffic for retailers is increasing as the holiday shopping season nears, said analysts at brokerage Evercore, as reported earlier.

11-23-22 1719ET