Consumer companies rose amid signs that consumers were continuing to spend despite inflationary pressures.

Procter & Gamble shares rose after the consumer-products giant said it had passed on price increased to customers, with prices rising 10% across its various brands in the March quarter from a year earlier, the second-straight quarter in which the maker of Tide detergent and other staples hiked prices in response to higher costs, fattening profit margins.

One brokerage said consumers are likely to face growing pressure from inflation. Prices are still rising, and "almost all central banks on hold/close to end of rate hike cycle thus 'locking in' high inflation," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

EssilorLuxottica shares surged after the Italian eye-glasses purveyor posted earnings ahead of investors' expectations.

