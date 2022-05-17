Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up After Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

05/17/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rose after retail-sales data, and despite a struggle with inflation at the world's largest retailer by sales.

Walmart shares fell by more than 10% after the discount giant said higher product, supply-chain and employee costs caused net income in the latest quarter to fall 25%, despite higher sales.

"Historically, they (retail) have been most hurt by inflation," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager the Leuthold Group.

"The companies are hurt -- as suggested by Walmart this morning, and, more importantly, consumers are hurt because inflation hurts their budget and they worry about having money for the stuff they need, and so they give up on discretionary spending."

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in April compared with March, the Commerce Department said, the fourth straight increase.

Other consumer "data indicate a slowdown in consumer spending in late April and early May -- perhaps in response to tighter financial conditions and higher consumer prices," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Home-improvement chain Home Depot rose after it boosted its growth outlook for the year, as fewer shoppers spent more per shopping trip. Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said the leap in average home prices during the last several years has whetted the consumer appetite for home-improvement spending, a trend he expects to continue because of inventory levels.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1713ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pN.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid COVID outbreak
RE
05:50pSlovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.76% to 95.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 1.15% to $1.0553 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2496 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.17% to 129.36 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pAllianz to pay $6 billion in U.S. fraud case, fund managers charged
RE
05:32pOil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 1.90% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS