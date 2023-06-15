Consumer companies rose after surprisingly strong sales data.

Retail sales increased 0.3% in May from the month before, after sales rose 0.4% in April, the Commerce Department said.

Kroger shares slid after the grocery-store chain's quarterly sales lagged Wall Street estimates.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week remained unchanged at 262,000, the highest level since October 2021.

Cava Group shares were rising sharply after the stock made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Target rose after the discounter boosted its quarterly dividend.

The white regional manager fired when a Starbucks in Philadelphia ignited a national controversy by having two black visitors arrested won $25 million in a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination.

