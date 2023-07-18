Consumer companies ticked up after relatively strong retail sales data.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% last month from the month before, the Commerce Department said, on pace with June but slower than April and May levels.

Treasury Secretary Jant Yellen and other economic officials in the Biden administration's have argued that strong data in recent weeks suggest the U.S. may revert recession.

"While month-over-month trends were good in the second quarter, real GDP is reported on a quarterly average basis -- and since retail sales contracted in February and March, the quarterly-average growth rate will make consumer spending in the second quarter look soft," said Bill Adams, chief economist at brokerage Comerica Bank.

The Consumer Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the consumer-discretionary sector of the S&P 500, is up 37% for the year to date.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store rose after the Tennessee-based family restaurant and gift-shop chain said Chief Executive Sandra Cochran was stepping down after 12 years, to be succeeded by Julie Felss Masino on Nov. 1.

Gucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri is leaving as part of a management shuffle that will elevate two other executives at Kering, the luxury conglomerate that owns the fashion house and other brands.

