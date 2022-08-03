Log in
Consumer Cos Up After Services Data -- Consumer Roundup

08/03/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rose after surprisingly strong services data.

The Institute for Supply Management's barometer of business conditions at services companies such as restaurants and hotels rose to a three-month high of 56.7% in July, suggesting the economy continues to expand in the face of growing headwinds. The inflation subindex fell sharply, even as executives surveyed said inflation remained a pressing issue.

"I believe we either have peaked, or will this month, peak in inflation on a year-over-year basis," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "But that's just largely math -- when a high reading from July '21 falls off, and is replaced by a relatively low price increase, the year-over-year number is lower, but it's not quite as fantastic as it might seem." Price increases may be slowing, said Mr. Pursche, but they're still happening.

Travel companies rose sharply as the price of fuel tumbled, amid signs of oversupply. The U.S. Global JETS exchange-traded fund, which tracks an index of major airlines, rose by almost 3%. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1752ET

HOT NEWS