Consumer Cos Up After Strong Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong home-sales data.

New home sales increased roughly 21% in March compared with February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000, well above economist forecasts, according to the latest tally from the Commerce Department. Realtors throughout the country are reporting strong demand as home buyers rush to take advantage of low mortgage rates amid reports that they are set to rise.

"The boom in consumer spending is underway, fueled by stimulus, excess savings and pent-up demand for services as the economy reopens and moves closer to normal," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Consumer-products giant Kimberly-Clark posted the sharpest slowdown in sales in at least a decade, hit by supply-chain disruptions, continued business shutdowns and fallout from last year's pandemic-inspired toilet paper hoarding amid the pandemic.

Swiss food processor Nestlé is in talks to buy the maker of Nature's Bounty vitamins for a price in the mid-single-digit billions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

