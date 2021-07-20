Consumer Cos Up After Strong Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied after strong housing data.

Construction of new homes in the U.S. increased in June for the second consecutive month, hitting 1.64 million despite rising material and labor costs, according to data from the Commerce Department. Applications for building permits, a leading indicator of home-building demand, continued a recent decline, however.

"The housing market is still the bright spot of the economy, but signs are emerging that the peak is in place," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients. "With mortgage applications maintaining a declining trend, it looks like the housing market has peaked even as Treasury yields continue to flatten."

Shares of airlines surged a session after investors fled stocks sensitive to lockdowns that could result from the latest wave of Covid 19 outbreaks worldwide. The U.S. Global JETS exchange-traded fund rose by more than 5% ahead of a key earnings report from United Airlines.

United Airlines fell slightly in late trading in the wake of its earnings report, despite forecasting a return to profitability in the third quarter.

Consumer products giant Unilever was engulfed in controversy after its ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's said it would no longer sell its products in Jewish settlements located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested East Jerusalem.

LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton agreed to buy a 60% stake in Off-White, the brand founded by American designer Virgil Abloh, deepening the French conglomerate's ties to a leading proponent of hip hop and streetwear in luxury fashion.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill rose ahead of its earnings report.

