Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up After Strong Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

07/20/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied after strong housing data.

Construction of new homes in the U.S. increased in June for the second consecutive month, hitting 1.64 million despite rising material and labor costs, according to data from the Commerce Department. Applications for building permits, a leading indicator of home-building demand, continued a recent decline, however.

"The housing market is still the bright spot of the economy, but signs are emerging that the peak is in place," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients. "With mortgage applications maintaining a declining trend, it looks like the housing market has peaked even as Treasury yields continue to flatten."

Shares of airlines surged a session after investors fled stocks sensitive to lockdowns that could result from the latest wave of Covid 19 outbreaks worldwide. The U.S. Global JETS exchange-traded fund rose by more than 5% ahead of a key earnings report from United Airlines.

United Airlines fell slightly in late trading in the wake of its earnings report, despite forecasting a return to profitability in the third quarter.

Consumer products giant Unilever was engulfed in controversy after its ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's said it would no longer sell its products in Jewish settlements located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested East Jerusalem.

LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton agreed to buy a 60% stake in Off-White, the brand founded by American designer Virgil Abloh, deepening the French conglomerate's ties to a leading proponent of hip hop and streetwear in luxury fashion.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill rose ahead of its earnings report. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pNetflix details video game push as it forecasts weak growth
RE
05:51pIMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person
RE
05:49pChipotle says higher beef, freight costs will eat up menu price hikes
RE
05:47pWheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions
RE
05:46pAMC Entertainment shares up almost 25% as trading volume climbs
RE
05:42pCommunications Services Up, Netflix Flat After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:42pWall Street closes higher, Treasury yields rebound despite COVID variant fears
RE
05:40pTech Up Amid Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pFinancials Up With Long-Dated Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.14% to 87.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers
5Wall Street closes higher, Treasury yields rebound despite COVID variant fears

HOT NEWS