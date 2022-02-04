Log in
Consumer Cos Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

02/04/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies surged after surprisingly strong jobs data.

The consumer discretionary industry group was among the hardest hit of the 11 on the S&P 500 amid fears that Omicron issues would slow the jobs market just as inflation set in. On Friday, the industry group saw its largest one-day percentage gain since April 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal Data Group.

The January jobs report indicated that consumers are likely to see higher wages, cushioning the blow from inflation, according to one brokerage.

"Unlike the spike at the onset of Covid, the ongoing strength in wage inflation is not driven by a few outlier sectors," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. "Our results speak to the tightness of the labor market and suggest wage inflation will remain well above trend going forward."

Nike sued online sneaker reseller StockX, accusing the company of making unauthorized digital products -- nonfungible tokens -- based on its sneakers.

Travel companies were weak after mixed earnings. Shares of cruiseline Royal Caribbean fell after Omicron issues weighed on earnings more than investors had anticipated, likely pushing it into the red for the first half of the year. Royal Caribbean executives said more countries are likely to follow the U.K., Denmark and Sweden in easing Covid-19 restrictions on travel as the Omicron variant fades, boosting demand for cruising.

Eurozone retail sales fell in December due to a rise in Covid-19 cases across Europe with the spread of the Omicron variant, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said.

Kohl's shares rose after the department-store chain rejected a $9 billion takeover offer by an activist group for being too low, but said it would review other expressions of interest. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1755ET

