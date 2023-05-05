Consumer companies rallied after strong jobs data.

The U.S. added 253,000 workers to payrolls in April, the strongest performance since the start of the year. The strength in the jobs market could complicate the outlook for interest rates, potentially dashing investor hopes for a rate cut later this year, said one strategist.

"That resilience in the labor market helps underpin consumer spending, which is the very area the Fed would like to see contained," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Jenny Craig, the weight-loss brand that won a series of celebrity endorsements, closed down after four decades in business.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1739ET