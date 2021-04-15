Log in
Consumer Cos Up After Strong Retail Sales, Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

04/15/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after robust retail-sales data.

Retail sales jumped 9.8% in March, as consumers continued to spend online and returned to physical locations, the Commerce Department reported.

The number of new weekly jobless applications hit its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Labor Department.

Carrier Delta Air Lines signaled the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is likely behind it, as the airline anticipates that travel demand will continue to gain steam in the coming months.

PepsiCo shares ticked up after the food and beverage giant reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, but told investors not to expect any more share buybacks this year.

Luckin Coffee secured a $260 million investment from two Chinese investment firms, funding that the troubled coffee chain operator said would support its debt restructuring and help pay a U.S. regulatory penalty.

The U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country's demand, up sharply from previous tallies, according to a new analysis from mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 1714ET

