Consumer companies rose as weak economic data boosted the likelihood of the Federal Reserve opting against a rate hike at its September meeting.

ADP's National Employment Report showed that private payrolls increased by 177,000 in August, shy of the average analyst target, while wage growth slowed to its most modest rate in two years.

A prolonged hiatus in rate hikes could help the U.S. avert a housing crash. Property-market activity has ground to a near halt due to a spike in 30-year mortgage rates, which recently topped 7%.

Pending home sales ticked up by 0.9% in July from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Despite the up-tick, the rate of contract signings is nowhere near prepandemic levels, warned one Wall Street economist. "Residential investment will not likely contribute to economic growth in the latter half of 2023," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Shares of Tennessee distillery Brown Forman fell after the Jack Daniel's maker reported lower fiscal first-quarter profit and sales than analysts projected.

