Consumer Cos Up After Weak Jobless Claims Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after a weak reading of new jobless claims.

New unemployment claims rose for the second straight week to 885,000, the highest level since September as a renewed series of restrictions and a spike in Covid-19 cases slowed the labor-market recovery. The unexpected rise in initial jobless claims in the U.S. is another sign that the labor market's recovery is backsliding and raises the risk of a negative print for December payrolls, said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo.

In another sign of pressure on the jobs market, Coca-Cola said it's cutting 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the U.S., as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the soda giant's restructuring efforts.

Investors initially focused on the silver lining of the report, betting that it would force the hand of congressional negotiators, who are hammering out the final draft of a second stimulus bill. With a government-funding deadline approaching, however, doubts lingered that Republicans and Democrats could bridge the gap in their positions.

The nation reported more than 247,000 new cases on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up from 198,357 a day earlier and surpassing the previous record of 233,133 reported for Friday.

Food processor General Mills said the initial surge in sales at the start of the pandemic is moderating, but expects to benefit from consumers choosing to eat more at home for years as they continue to grapple with financial strain or work remotely.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 1738ET