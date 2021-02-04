Consumer Cos Up After Weekly Jobless Report -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as weekly jobless claims fell and stimulus-bill plans progressed.

GameStop shares tumbled again, as the day traders gathered on Reddit moved on to other trades.

Chobani, the food company that made Greek yogurt mainstream, is laying the groundwork for a public listing of its shares.

Retailers' initial holiday-quarter reports indicate that a slide in sales was offset by price discipline as the annual issue of managing excess inventory did not arise.

Tapestry, which owns the Coach and Kate Spade brands, said net income rose 4% to $311 million in the three months to Dec. 26 driven by reduced promotions and higher average prices.

While year-over-year profit declined at rival luxury brand Ralph Lauren Corp., the average price of items sold in the period rose 19%.

Shares of chocolatier Hershey rose after it reported an increase in fourth-quarter profit, as strong holiday sales and other factors offset a cost-of-living tally imposed by cocoa-producing nations in West Africa to compensate poor cocoa farmers.

Canada extended a ban on pleasure cruises for another year, to 2022.

