Consumer companies rose after strong earnings and signs that inflation and interest rates may have peaked.

PepsiCo rose after the soda and snack maker raised prices on Doritos, Cheetos and other snacks, and boosted its revenue projection for the year, boding well for the second-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest Friday.

"Pepsi kicked us off on (a) pretty nice note this morning -- that was a good start, shall we say," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

Food processor Conagra Brands succeeded in passing on higher food prices to customers, boosting the company's margins and sales.

Shares of Delta Air Lines rose after the carrier said the summer travel boom boosted its revenue growth.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week fell by 12,000 to 237,000, as the jobs market remained tight.

07-13-23 1745ET