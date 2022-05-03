Consumer Cos Up Ahead of Fed Statement -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose ahead of the Federal Reserve statement Wednesday.

In a good sign for consumer confidence, the Labor Department on Tuesday reported a seasonally adjusted 11.5 million job openings in March, an increase from 11.3 million the prior month.

Shares of Chegg, a seller of learning materials for high-school and college students, saw shares fall by one third after the company warned that inflation is pushing students to seek out employment rather than higher education, with the company estimating that a million students have postponed or foregone college enrollment in the last two years.

Hotelier Hilton Worldwide Holdings fell after posting first-quarter earnings short of some investors' expectations, and despite its forecast for a record-breaking summer travel season.

Estee Lauder fell sharply after the cosmetics concern cut its 2022 earnings projection because of the fallout of Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the Ukraine war.

