Consumer Cos Up Amid Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid deal activity.

Kraft Heinz agreed to sell a big chunk of its cheese business to France's Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion, as the struggling U.S. food company seeks to jump-start growth in its other businesses. The transaction involves Kraft Heinz's natural-cheese business and consists of a mix of brands in the U.S. and Canada, including the Cracker Barrel brand, and the company's cheese business outside of North America.

Kraft Heinz's share price has lagged the consumer products category in recent years, partly because of a sluggish response to major shifts in consumer tastes in groceries.

Molson Coors Beverage said it's forming a joint venture with family-owned D.G. Yuengling & Son to start brewing and selling Yuengling beer beyond the East Coast, as consumer demand for independently brewed beer remains strong.

