Consumer Cos Up Amid Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

02/26/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly after mixed economic data.

In one promising sign for consumer spending, household income rose 10% in January, thanks to a big boost from stimulus checks, the Commerce Department said.

The University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment stood at 76.8 in February, down from 79.0 in January.

Stomach-churning volatility in GameStop continued, as the price of the videogame retailer's shares swung between $142 and $86 before finishing modestly lower at just over $100.

A group of investors led by luxury titan Bernard Arnault agreed to buy a majority stake in Birkenstock G, valuing the sandal maker at around EUR4 billion, equivalent to $4.87 billion, completing the once pilloried Birkentock shoe's journey through the cycles of fashion, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1715ET

