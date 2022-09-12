Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up Amid Optimism on Inflation -- Consumer Roundup

09/12/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rose ahead of the August consumer-price index report.

Economists expect a retreat from the 8.5% level reported for July. "Inflation expectations should continue to drop," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"I don't think we're going to finish the year at 4%, but there are positive signs you will see further relief that should bolster spending."

Discount home-goods purveyor Tuesday Morning landed a $35 million financing deal from the company that controls Pier 1 Imports. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1715ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pDogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.99% to $1724.26 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 3.48% to $22396.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pChile launches plan to boost investment to address weakened economy
RE
05:28pSoy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
RE
05:27pStronger Dollar Drags on Oracle's 1Q Earnings -- Currency Comment
DJ
05:26pAmtrak to begin cancelling some long-distance trains Tuesday
RE
05:25pMost Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources
RE
05:24pMexican drug lord who was jailed for killing U.S. agent granted house arrest
RE
05:24pTech Up on Rate, Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come ..
4Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
5U.S. consumer inflation expectations ease again, NY Fed says

HOT NEWS