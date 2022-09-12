Consumer Cos Up Amid Optimism on Inflation -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose ahead of the August consumer-price index report.
Economists expect a retreat from the 8.5% level reported for July. "Inflation expectations should continue to drop," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.
"I don't think we're going to finish the year at 4%, but there are positive signs you will see further relief that should bolster spending."
Discount home-goods purveyor Tuesday Morning landed a $35 million financing deal from the company that controls Pier 1 Imports.
