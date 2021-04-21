Consumer Cos Up Amid Renewed Travel-Outlook Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors digested United Airlines' warning about the demand outlook.

While long-haul and business travel demand may remain depressed, most investors expect strong domestic ticket sales this summer as vaccine rollouts progress.

The U.S. Global JETS exchange-traded fund, which tracks the share prices of major airlines, rebounded after a sharp selloff Tuesday.

Hertz Global Holdings agreed to provide some value to equity holders as part of its chapter 11 exit plan, vindicating the bullish individual traders who have insisted the company is worth something despite its bankruptcy filing.

