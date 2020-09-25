Consumer Cos Up As Barclays Boosts Cruiseline Ratings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after a Wall Street brokerage gave an upbeat forecast for cruise line stocks.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival and Royal Caribbean Group were among the biggest gainers on the stock market after analysts at brokerage Barclays said impending commentary from the Centers for Disease Control on whether to resume U.S. cruise-ship sailings could change investors' perceptions of the companies' prospects.

California Pizza Kitchen is close to a settlement with unsecured creditors that clears a path for the restaurant chain to sell itself or hand over ownership to lenders.

Shares of British bookmaker William Hill rallied after it received a buyout offer takeover proposals from casino Caesars Entertainment and investment firm Apollo Management International, reportedly for roughly $3.8 billion.

