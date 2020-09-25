Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up As Barclays Boosts Cruiseline Ratings -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after a Wall Street brokerage gave an upbeat forecast for cruise line stocks.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival and Royal Caribbean Group were among the biggest gainers on the stock market after analysts at brokerage Barclays said impending commentary from the Centers for Disease Control on whether to resume U.S. cruise-ship sailings could change investors' perceptions of the companies' prospects.

California Pizza Kitchen is close to a settlement with unsecured creditors that clears a path for the restaurant chain to sell itself or hand over ownership to lenders.

Shares of British bookmaker William Hill rallied after it received a buyout offer takeover proposals from casino Caesars Entertainment and investment firm Apollo Management International, reportedly for roughly $3.8 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.42% 91.55 Delayed Quote.-48.30%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 9.68% 15.07 Delayed Quote.-72.97%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.67% 16.63 Delayed Quote.-74.95%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 7.70% 64.59 Delayed Quote.-55.08%
WILLIAM HILL 43.47% 312.2 Delayed Quote.15.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pDelta expects jet retirement charges of up to $2.5 billion in third-quarter
RE
05:56pDelta expects jet retirement charges of up to $2.5 bln in Q3
RE
05:30pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Chances -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Sector Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pTech Up On IPO Enthusiasm -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pBANK OF MONTREAL : SEC Filing (424B2) - Primary Offering Prospectus
PU
05:17pCanada's biggest provinces seek clampdown on social gatherings as coronavirus cases top 150,000
RE
05:17pFinancials Up, But Gains Capped By Stimulus-Talk Worries -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group