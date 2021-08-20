Consumer Cos Up As Delta Fears Diminish Somewhat -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies regained some of their recent losses, as fears of a Delta-variant induced slowdown diminished somewhat.

Expectations for gross-domestic product growth have diminished somewhat in recent weeks, said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"We think the Delta variant is a large reason for the soft patch as can be seen by the pullback in spending on leisure services," said the analysts. Topps' plan to go public in a blank-check merger has been derailed by new exclusive contracts that Major League Baseball and its players' union signed with a different trading-card company.

A federal appeals court allowed the Biden administration to continue enforcing its latest eviction moratorium for now, a move that could return the issue to the Supreme Court in a matter of days.

