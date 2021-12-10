Consumer Cos Up As Inflation Data Not As Bad As Feared -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as consumer-price inflation was not quite as severe as some investors had anticipated.

"As we peel back the onion, one major plus is that increases in used cars, lodging, and airfares were all lower than expected," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

"These areas have been stubbornly high and this could be one of the first signs that inflation could be nearing a peak."

Cyclical stocks gained after reports that cases of Covid-19 among vaccinated U.S. people so far were relatively mild.

Shares of exercise-equipment maker Peloton Interactive, which were a big winner during pandemic lockdowns, fell sharply after analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse.

Instacart said its president, Carolyn Everson, will leave the food delivery company at the end of this year, about four months after she joined from Facebook.

