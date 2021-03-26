Consumer Cos Up As Investors Anticipate March Rebound In Consumer Spending -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose despite a weak reading of February consumer spending as investors anticipated a strong March rebound.

Consumer spending dropped by 1% on the month as investors awaited stimulus checks and rode out harsh winter storms in many parts of the country.

The Biden administration condemned Chinese boycotts against international businesses due to their avoidance of cotton produced in China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.

The U.S. State Department weighed in after H&M, the Swedish fast-fashion chain, was blocked from doing e-commerce business in China because of its comments on alleged forced labor in Uyghur camps.

