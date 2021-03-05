Log in
Consumer Cos Up As Jobs Data Offsets Rising Yields -- Consumer Roundup

03/05/2021 | 05:24pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as stronger-than-anticipated jobs data boded well for consumer spending growth.

Gains were muted, however, amid concerns about rising Treasury yields and their effect on borrowing rates.

Employers added 379,000 workers to payrolls in what one strategist said reflected the return of "in-person" jobs as states and localities saw infection rates gradually fall and vaccination rates rise.

"We expect continued vaccination progress to become more evident in the jobs numbers as the recovery reaccelerates," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Senate Democrats hit a late snag on a last-minute agreement to set federal unemployment benefits at $300 a week, down from the $400 passed by the House, as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 1723ET

